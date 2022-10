Some of Garcia’s most potent ghost encounters have taken place in dreams. One involved her childhood hero, Walter Mercado , in a premonition of his death. “Two weeks prior to his passing, I had a dream of him,” she recalls. “My mother and I were walking somewhere up a hill and we saw him dressed in his getup, but it was all gold. I ran up the hill and asked, ‘Can I please take a picture with you?’ Walter turned and looked at me. He put his hand on my shoulder, looked deep in my eyes, and just shook his head up and down like, ‘I’m not going anywhere.’ I felt like he was giving me something, handing something down.”