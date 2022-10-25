Farris, on the other hand, does as much research as possible before her investigations. “It’s always good to know the history of a location before trying to make contact with spirits there,” she explains. “A lot of people don’t actually venture out and say, ‘I wonder what this building was at one point’ or ‘I wonder what history this place holds.’ You have to do the real investigating, which is getting to know the spirits you’re going to be in contact with.”