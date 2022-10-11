J.Crew is headed to Paris. At least, that’s the memo coming from the American brand’s latest collaboration, which features a lineup of French girl essentials from Paris-based Marie Marot. On Tuesday, the two announced their first collaboration, a fall-ready collection that highlights the button-down shirt as the must-have item of the season, thanks to both brands’ knack for shirting.
“J.Crew and I have the same spirit, lifestyle, and motto: ‘In timeless clothes we trust,’” said designer Marie Marot, who counts Olympia Gayot, J.Crew’s head of womenswear, and Marina Larroudé, founder of the footwear brand Larroudé, as fans.
Beyond shirting, the collaboration includes an assortment of suiting and scarves, as well as a pair of black loafers. On the shirting front, the styles range from pastel pink and purple numbers with white collars and wrist details, as well as include striped and monochrome versions. There’s also a polo shirt hybrid that could double as outerwear.
The collection represents the continuation of a new era for J.Crew, which has been heralded by Gayot, who started as the company’s head of womenswear in 2020. Gayot’s style, which consists largely of suiting, classic shirts, and loafers, has heavily inspired the brand’s aesthetic move away from the embellished jackets and bold statement jewelry it was known for back in the 2010s.
The J.Crew x Marie Marot collection, ranging from $59 to $348, is now available online and in stores.
