6 Top Latine Podcasts Shifting Culture In 2022

Canción Exploder is the Spanish-language spin-off of Hrishikesh Hirway’s hit podcast and Netflix series “Song Exploder,” where musicians take apart their songs and tell the story of how they were made. After almost four years, the show for music lovers has been made a reality for Spanish listeners by Martina Castro and her team. Artists like Bomba Estéreo Silvana Estrada , and Jorge Drexler take us through their creative process of crafting one of their songs through each lyric, instrument, and moment of inspiration. The show is hosted by the Brooklyn-based Uruguayan-American Castro, who is also the CEO and founder of Adonde Media, a multi-lingual podcast company known for shows like Duolingo and the global community of media makers in podcasting called Podcaster@s. Castro’s hopes for Latine podcasters and listeners: more — more show experimentation, more creativity, more entertaining and interesting shows, and more money to help these stories meet people who don’t know yet that they can fall in love with podcasting.