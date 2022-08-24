Angie Belin Is One of the Only Women Bar Owners in South LA — & She Takes Zero Sh*t

Part of being a good boss is ensuring that she can protect her all-women staff. As a woman herself, she has experienced her share of inappropriate behavior from industry folks and guests alike. She hasn’t always been taken seriously because of her high-femme aesthetic. “There have been a couple times where I want to go into the office and cry,” she says. “It was challenging; it just taught me how to stand my ground. You have to be really careful with how you approach things and how you do things. [You have to] be professional, but at the same time not let someone [disrespect] you. Once I overcame that, I just felt very unstoppable.”