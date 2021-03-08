Meet The Women Challenging The Status Quo In Male-Dominated Fields

Given that the industry is very male-dominated, one of the biggest challenges I face is finding the confidence to believe that I belong in the room just as much as anyone else. It can be incredibly intimidating, walking onto a set and being able to see that you’re the only woman present and then on top of that being the only Black person, which can really break down your confidence in your own abilities. It means there’s always added pressure to make a good impression. You start to kind of doubt yourself a little bit and start to feel like you’ve got a lot to prove because you’re the one that stands out the most. A big part of the job is being able to communicate effectively, especially when putting your own ideas out there, so that pressure can be so difficult when you don’t even have the confidence to believe that you have a right to be there.