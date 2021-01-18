Photographing The Last Few Precious Years Of Girlhood In Rural India

Asthana wanted her pictures to be these emotional, bittersweet documents of the last few precious years of girlhood before duty comes at them. In the images she took during that summer, and in the ones she took during subsequent trips to visit them in the years that followed, she reveals the harder aspects of their lives and the tender moments too. "I wanted to give the full picture but I didn’t want to focus too much on the struggles – it would have been too easy to only show how hard life is for them," she says. What she wanted to do instead was reveal how the most beautiful hours of their lives were the stolen ones spent getting lost in nature. "I came to realise that those moments were the only times they were completely alone and free of worry for a while." Mostly, she hopes that her photographs will help others to understand the entirety of rural Indian life a little better – not just audiences across the world but people living in Indian cities too. "A lot of assumptions are made about people who live in the villages here, because often those of us from the city think that their lives must be completely carefree, surrounded by all that nature, but the reality is not that at all." Taking these pictures was Asthana's way of bringing back otherwise completely disconnected stories to share.