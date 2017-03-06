How One 23-Year-Old Woman Is Breaking Barriers In A Male-Dominated Industry

I’m someone who writes everything down on paper to keep a thorough agenda and remember things that pop into my head. I keep a detailed work/lab notebook that I carry around with me everywhere. I read it in the morning to make sure I haven’t missed any future tasks I need to accomplish. Then, I go through emails and make sure I am organized for the day. My goal is to always have a plan going into work so that I have structure and productivity, or else I’ll get lost in the little tasks and lose track of time.