20 Black Engagement Rings For The Non-Traditional Bride

In the last few years, non-traditional engagement rings have risen in popularity. But while sapphire and emerald are currently topping the gemstone list thanks to their symbolism of hope and prosperity, black stones like onyx and diamonds are still a rare sighting.
Data suggests that that’s starting to change: Searches for black-and-white diamond engagement rings doubled over the past month, according to Google, while queries for black wedding ring sets increased by 130% over the same period. What's prompting this? While black has often been more associated with funeral ceremonies, it’s slowly become an accepted color for wedding dresses, with more brides choosing to sport the dark hue on their walk down the aisle, including celebrities like Christine Quinn and Chloe Sevigny. So, it’s only natural that the color is now appearing on the ring finger, with gemstones like onyx, as well as black diamonds, getting their own time in the spotlight.
Three-Stone Ring
Three-stone rings have become one of the most popular types of engagement rings in the past few years. Adding a single black stone is a surefire way to keep tradition.
Black Onyx Engagement Ring
Go for floral-shaped side stones for a non-traditional look.
Onyx Three-Stone Ring
Who said three-stone rings need to be uniform?
Emerald Cut & Pavé Ring
Let the black stone be the star (with an added shimmer, just in case!).
Reversible Onyx Ring
A ring made for those who get bored easily.
Single-Stone Onyx Ring
If black stones seem too out-of-the-box, keep things simple.
Sphere Ridge Ring
Chunky rings may be a fashion trend, but this ring shows just how classic the style can be.
Flower-Shaped Engagement Ring
Flowers? On an engagement ring? Truly groundbreaking.
Marquise Ring With Black Diamonds
Sometimes adding black details is all you need to forgo tradition.
Black Diamond Thorn Engagement Ring
A ring fit for a Game of Thrones fan.
Oval-Shaped Onyx Ring
Oval-shaped rings are a big trend right now, so switching a traditional diamond for a black stone is a good option to break from the pack.
Oval Black Diamond Engagement Ring
While black center stones may be considered non-traditional, adding diamonds on the halo and setting keeps the shimmer intact.
Solitaire Ring
Sometimes all you need is simplicity.
Inverted Princess Cut Ring
A vintage-looking ring will ensure it remains a generational heirloom.
Double Spiral Diamond Ring
Not into bridal-looking rings? Play with shape and color instead.
Pear-Shaped Onyx Ring
For fans of pear-shaped diamonds, just switch the center stone for a black onyx.
Three-Stone Black Pavé Ring
If black is your color, you can go for both center stones and pavé in the dark hue.
Super Nova Black Diamond Ring
Add an edge with a wavy gold setting.
Fusion Wave Large Black Diamond Ring
If you want to keep your diamond engagement ring, this one's a good option to add as a wedding band.
Blackened White Gold Diamond Ring
For lovers of minimal jewelry, a black diamond band still adds some sparkle without looking bridal.