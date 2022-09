I have found liberation in my departure. There's freedom in not knowing what will happen at the end of my time on earth, and knowing that I'm still figuring things out. Accepting that I don’t have all the answers has also been liberating for me as the daughter of immigrants , a so-called “good girl” who was propelled into being a role model for those around me for most of my life. I believed that everything I did represented God and my family. If I went against that, then I felt like a hypocrite. But the new me isn't afraid of disappointing my family members. I’m dating outside of the religion I grew up in. I’m unlearning purity culture. And I’m realizing it's better to ask for forgiveness than for permission. Even when I feel lost and question my decision, I know that the more I lean into learning about myself and what spirituality means to me, the more that I continue to grow and trust that a creator is guiding me in the right direction.