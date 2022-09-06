YA Author Alex Aster Scored a Book & Movie Deal Through TikTok — Here’s How

“The thing I’ve learned doing this in the last few years is that my team is the most important part,” Aster says. “They were the ones negotiating this. They were the ones who knew what to ask for and when, who knew to push the deal and do everything that they did. I’ve been in situations where I felt like former agents did not think I was a good writer. Everything I would ask felt like I was asking too much. To have a team now that thinks the world of me and are my biggest fans, to have them negotiating all this and getting things that I never thought I could, it really shows the value of a team.”