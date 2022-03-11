In Publishing, Green Is The New Pink

These books, in different ways, captured the mood and mind of readers and built a cult following (which, for some, spilled over into mainstream success). It established a green framework that was well suited to contemporary literature with a feminist slant, which could be riffed on for other distinct trends. For thrillers, the greens took the form of acid sans serif fonts against a dark illustrated background (Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, The Serial Killer and Claire Fuller’s Unsettled Ground). For nonfiction texts with a feminist bent, the greens were darker but no less bold (as in Diana Souhami’s No Modernism Without Lesbians and Mona Chollet’s In Defence Of Witches, both of which divert from sans serif and make use of black and white illustration). Following in the contemporary feminist tradition is The Testaments by Margaret Atwood with its neon green backdrop and rounding into this year, in a more pastel green, Molly-Mae’s upcoming memoir.