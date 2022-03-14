In Publishing, Green Is The New Pink

In many ways it marks a shift to the current focus of younger readers. Unlike pink, green is not a historically gendered shade at all. Sitting on the other side of the colour wheel, green at once complements and opposes pink. It evokes the most natural parts of our world and can be seen to reflect a consciousness about sustainability but at the same time it feels foreign and futuristic (consider the colloquial description of aliens as 'little green men'). When bold it is vibrant and unavoidable; in pastel form it is soothing but not soft. Green is a youthful shade but with its blue tones never warm.