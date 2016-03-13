



As a young teenager, I realized two things about my body: If I was going to be skinny, à la Twiggy, I was going to lose all of my curves. Bye-bye hourglass figure. Bye-bye boobs, rump, and thighs. And, if I was going to be "curvy," like Sofia Vergara, with the boobs and the rump and the thighs, I was also going to be fat. I was going to have a jiggly tummy and cellulite that wobbled when I walked. Call it genetics. Call it predisposition. That's just what my body did.



Before I was old enough to figure out how I actually wanted to look, I tried both. When I crash dieted and became addicted to my treadmill, I lost 60 pounds. My curves fell away; my bones made an appearance. But, I was chastised for "looking like a boy" — told by uncles and aunts in Colombia that men like something to "grab onto." Soon, I regained the weight and had plenty to grab onto. Then I was told that men don't want to sleep next to a cow.



In retr ospect, these "lessons" were problematic for a few reasons. They correlated my worth and beauty with the desires of the male gaze. They fed the promotion of "perfection" and "aspirational beauty" — and everything else that causes most young women to enter a self-loathing rage spiral. But, they also failed to consider my own personal preferences. No one ever asked me if I felt more comfortable as a skinny girl or a fat girl. For the most part, friends and relatives stateside assumed I wanted to be rail-thin, while my Hispanic friends and relatives assumed I'd someday achieve a voluptuous body (without the belly flab, somehow).



Although Sofia Vergara and Twiggy have very different body types, the thing they have in common is thinness. One might have more visible curves than the other, but both are and have always been slender. And at the end of the day, being slender was my principal goal throughout my teens.



Of course, it was never enough. No matter how much weight I lost, I never felt attractive. I never found confidence. I never learned to see beauty in myself. It's only now, years later, that I realize why: I didn't want to be skinny.

