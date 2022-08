Tati Gabrielle’s Natural Hair Played A Key Role In Her Success

Now, as a brand ambassador for göt2b, Gabrielle uses her platform and passion for hair to inspire others to explore and play around with their own sense of self. As we stray further away from the binaries that confine us in society, the gray area to explore and take ownership of your own self and identity continues to expand. “No one else can say who you are or what you can and can’t do,” says Gabrielle“Only you can decide that for yourself. Be who you want to be and accept everyone else for who they are.”