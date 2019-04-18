We spend time on Instagram every season following the best stylists and saving beautiful dye jobs on our quest for the coolest and most universally-flattering techniques and trends. But festival season is one time of year where anything goes — especially when it comes to beauty.
Sure, you might have the perfect outfit picked out, but what's a dope neon biker set without the hair to match? It's like being a leopard without the spots, or channeling Cardi B without a colorful wig. Your hair, however, can totally transform your outfit — so if you really want to stand out among the party crowd, consider switching up your color.
Fret not if you fear commitment, because there are great temporary color formulas that you can pick up before you hit the Coachella desert for Weekend 2 of the event. Each rinse-out formula ahead is a fun way to satisfy the crazy hair color urge you've been having... without having to wear a hat to work on when the show is over.
