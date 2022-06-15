The Unexpected Community That Helped Me Embrace My Queer Identity

Up until that point in college, I was mostly surrounded by Greek life students who presented as straight, and the people who approached me were usually men. So when Chris asked me to join Stunt Queens, they had no idea how I identified, and honestly I don’t think I fully knew, either. I was hyper femme, and most people assumed I was straight — which made it infinitely easier to suppress and ignore my queer identity. Even though I lived in a liberal area, there was still a lingering fear about fully embracing the fluidity I so badly wanted to own. I was scared that people’s perceptions of me would change. And I was afraid of what “love” would look like in a nontraditional sense.