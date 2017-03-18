When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Stuck in a beauty rut? We feel you, which is why it just may be a good time to try out a throwback hairstyle. These finger waves are a fantastic excuse to blow the dust off your high school copy of The Great Gatsby, throw on your slip dress and pearls, hit the nearest speakeasy, and party like it's 1920. Watch the video above for the how-to, and go forth.
Step 1: Work gel through wet hair, comb through to be sure it's evenly distributed, and create a side part.
Step 2: Place your index finger about an inch below your part on the side that has the most hair. Comb your the hair under your finger away from your face.
Step 3: Place one finger about an inch below that part and comb in the opposite direction! Continue to follow this pattern.
Step 4: Repeat on the opposite side.
