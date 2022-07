This fandom stretches all over the globe, our genuine love and excitement for our favorite artist uniting us despite our differences. It’s not a stretch to say that liking Beyoncé is a green flag for relationships (and, subsequently, disliking her is an immediate nonstarter), and one of the perks of being in the BeyHive is the immediate camaraderie with each other. We are a family — an admittedly dysfunctional one at times — and we stick together. Until it’s time to rank our favorite albums . (B-Day supremacy. Argue with ya mama.) Beyoncé is a uniter of people, and she’s created an entire network of fans who feel more like friends and family. Whether it's live tweeting our reactions to Black is King online or bonding with our new forever friends at one of her live shows, being in the BeyHive is an automatic entry ticket into a close-knit community made up of millions. Amidst an ongoing stretch of sociopolitical, economic, and public health crises that seemingly have no end in sight, at the very least, we have each other and our shared love for our fave.