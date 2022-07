Your August Horoscope Is Here & Change Is In The Air

Planet of love and money, Venus , enters bold Leo on August 11, making declarations of affection and spending habits extraordinary and daring. The Aquarius full moon on August 11 urges us to make major relationship decisions — so be prepared to commit or let go. Action planet Mars swings into Gemini on August 20. Words can hurt during this transit, so use them wisely. Mars will be in Gemini until March 25, 2023 (due to the retrograde that begins on October 30), giving us plenty of time to work on how we assert and express ourselves