Your August Horoscope Is Here & Change Is In The Air

August 1 brings the Mars, Uranus, and North Node of Destiny alignment in Taurus. It’s the second part of the planetary connection that began on July 31 between Uranus and the North Node of Destiny. Fated choices and circumstances will come to the forefront of the collective, which will rock the world. Mercury enters Virgo on August 4 and Libra on August 25, giving us patience to completely understand and communicate our needs.