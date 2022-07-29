Your August Horoscope Is Here & Change Is In The Air

Ch-ch-changes are in the air. You can expect the unexpected for your personal horoscope in August. Shake-ups, breakups, breakdowns, and the unforeseen are coming our way at the beginning of the month, making the majority of the days of August a time to catch up to the big reveals.
August 1 brings the Mars, Uranus, and North Node of Destiny alignment in Taurus. It’s the second part of the planetary connection that began on July 31 between Uranus and the North Node of Destiny. Fated choices and circumstances will come to the forefront of the collective, which will rock the world. Mercury enters Virgo on August 4 and Libra on August 25, giving us patience to completely understand and communicate our needs.
Planet of love and money, Venus, enters bold Leo on August 11, making declarations of affection and spending habits extraordinary and daring. The Aquarius full moon on August 11 urges us to make major relationship decisions — so be prepared to commit or let go. Action planet Mars swings into Gemini on August 20. Words can hurt during this transit, so use them wisely. Mars will be in Gemini until March 25, 2023 (due to the retrograde that begins on October 30), giving us plenty of time to work on how we assert and express ourselves.
The sun shifts into Virgo on August 22, bringing reason, practicality, and introspection to the last month of summer. Revolutionary Uranus starts its five month retrograde journey in Taurus on August 24, haunting change and growth for the time being. The new moon in Virgo on August 27 urges us to make logical and honest decisions that can augment our lives for the better.