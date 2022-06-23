The Most Positive New Moon Of The Summer Is Here

Although the new moon may have us, well, energized, it's also important to remember that Cancer is the sign of the home — and not just our physical home, but those who feel like home, too. This luminary touches on our relationships, both familial and romantic. "It is a spiritually powerful time when we are able to connect with the people we love on a deeper level and realize that life is better when you have the people you love close to you," Naskova says. "We should use this moon to give forgiveness, let go of past pain, and prepare to start fresh, energized, and liberated from toxic traits and energy." Say "I love you" loud and proud this week — you may just turn someone's day around.