This new moon will be conjunct the asteroid Black Moon Lilith, according to Lisa Stardust , astrologer, and author of The Love Deck. "When Lilith is in Cancer and in conjunction with a new moon, it is giving us a rebellious energy," she says. "We will want to go against the norms of society and rebel against our family in ways that we didn’t see coming. This means that we may want to skip out on a lot of traditions that our brood holds near and dear in an effort to create our own. This is the time of letting go of the past, confronting trauma, and healing ourselves. Pushing taboos is a must. As long as we are willing to step in to our own vision, then we will thrive."