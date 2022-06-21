Venus In Gemini Is Here To Heat Up Your Summer

Montúfar says that trickiest part of this month happens between 10th July and 16th July, which is when Venus forms a trine with Saturn along with the previously mentioned square with Neptune. In all, it'll be a pretty confusing, brain-foggy time. "On one side, we will crave commitment, but the truth is that we will not be seeing things clearly," she says. "Instead of acting on an impulse, it’s better to wait for the urge to commit to pass, as doing so could only create more drama once the rose-coloured glasses come off. Since both planets Venus will be activating, Saturn and Neptune, will be retrograde at this time, this combination could also mean romantic dramas from the past coming back for closure."