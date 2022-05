This Gemini Season Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

On June 4, Saturn will station retrograde in Aquarius. This "is an opportunity to slow down and reevaluate if we are on the path leading to our authentic vision for the future, or if we may need to readjust some things in our lives to realign with our truth," says Noush Joon, astrologer at Girl and Her Moon . This may be a good time to write down your goals, dreams, and wishes to see where they're at and ask yourself: What are you doing right now to help move them forward? This day can help you get rid of whatever isn't working for you and keep what has been moving you forward. Retrogrades are all about rethinking, so get ready for some deep inner work.