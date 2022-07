Arms Cuffs Are Back, Here’s Why You Should Give This Y2K Trend Another Chance

But the newest comeback ushers in the new age of the arm cuff. For the new season, designers like Fendi and Tory Burch reimagined the jewelry piece in more minimalist designs that are worlds away from the costume-y styles of the ‘00s. If its new iterations don’t convince you, this might: The bold accessory highlights the arms, making its wearer look like a superhero in the process. Plus, it’s the perfect accoutrement to amp up even the most mundane looks, which is why brands like Prada, Raf Simons, and Fendi juxtaposed it with feminine, minimalist frocks