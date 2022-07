Throughout the weekend, I made sure to tan by the pool which had an amazing view of the city since the hotel sits on a hill in West Hollywood. I ate fruit and enjoyed a frosé while reading my book, Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Tawab. Then, before heading back to my room I cooled off in the pool (definitely wish I stayed in longer!). For the evening/night festivities, I went up to Harriet’s rooftop with my co-worker for a quick drink at the bar and enjoyed the stunning energy and immaculate vibes. I will definitely go back to Harriet’s the next time in LA based on the energy alone and the breathtaking views. If your hotel has a rooftop hotel, take advantage of it! Plus, I highly recommend using the spa if your hotel has one.