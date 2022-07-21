Whether you’re with friends, family, or by yourself don’t be afraid to meet new people and strike up a conversation with a stranger who is also staying at the hotel. The people I chatted with briefly by the pool, on the rooftop, and even walking down the street brought me so many moments of joy. Spending time with my co-workers walking down Melrose, shopping at the cannabis shop Cookies, and crashing a stranger’s birthday party on the beach (my first-ever bonfire) was an incredible experience and I made memories I’ll have forever. Put yourself out there and you never know who you may meet and the lasting impact of these impulse interactions.