My Style Is Unapologetically Weird & I Owe It All To My Mom

Shortly before I graduated college, my mom also moved to New York City, her original hometown. Ever since then, both of our personal styles have evolved and merged. Take, for example, my hair color, which I started changing up ever so slightly in middle school and then more dramatically in college. (At this point, it has been through all the colors of the rainbow.) It’s a move my mom always supported, and even helped me with when I couldn’t afford to get it professionally dyed. After she got cancer during my first year of college and lost all her hair, it grew back in a different texture and color. We decided to start dyeing her hair different colors, too, eventually landing on yellow as her signature hue. Now having colored hair is a key element of style identity for both of us.