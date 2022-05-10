All The Best Street Style From Australian Fashion Week

The most preeminent occasion of the Australian fashion calendar is here, and along with the beginnings of some wet winter weather comes a host of great style.
Kicking off on May 9, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) sees the Aussie style pack flock to Sydney’s Carriageworks for a glimpse of the new season designer collections. But while we traditionally look to the runway to set up and coming trends for the year, what’s become an event in and of itself is the surrounding street style.
Known for our effortless approach to fashion, the crowds at AAFW always unearth a heap of style inspo to mine from, and if day one is indicative of how the rest of the week will play out, they’re not here to disappoint.
Last year we saw show-goers lean heavily towards neutrals, fluid shapes and relaxed suiting, but this year has seen a drastic shift towards a more individualistic sense of style. Around every corner, we saw playful mix-ups of designer and thrifted streetwear, sports luxe and retro formalwear, all capped off with bold accessories.
Ahead, a look at our favorite street style moments from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week.
*All photos courtesy of Phoebe Wolfe / Cub Motion