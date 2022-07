Why Oversized Pleats Are My Year-Round Uniform

Despite my failed attempt as a Pleats Please salesgirl, it turned out my relationship with the brand was just beginning. Fast-forward a decade later and I was well established in my career as a fashion editor and stylist. No one tells you that no matter how far along you get in a job, imposter syndrome never quite goes away. It’s especially true during fashion week when it feels like your status in the industry is up for scrutiny by your peers. Figuring out what to wear is always a trying experience, and it’s extremely tempting to chase the trends that everyone else is wearing. One season I was determined to change that mentality: I had just dyed my hair from my natural black to a bright platinum blonde, which felt more authentic to my personal style which leaned more Japanese avant-garde.