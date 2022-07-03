Shortly before I graduated from university, my mother also moved to New York City, her original hometown. Ever since then, both of our personal styles have evolved and merged. Take, for example, my hair colour, which I started changing up ever so slightly in middle school and then more dramatically in college. (At this point, it has been through all the colours of the rainbow.) It’s a move my mother always supported and even helped me with when I couldn’t afford to get it professionally dyed. After she got cancer during my first year of college and lost all her hair, it grew back in a different texture and colour. We decided to start dyeing her hair different colours, too, eventually landing on yellow as her signature hue. Now having coloured hair is a key element of style identity for both of us.