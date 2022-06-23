Story from Fashion

Zara’s Summer Sale Is Full Of This Season’s Top Trends

Frances Solá-Santiago
The summer just started, making it prime time to update your poolside and warm-weather essentials. Lucky for you, Zara’s sale, now live online and IRL, never disappoints with its affordable selection of the season’s top trends
Whether you’re embracing the Y2K throwback or gearing up for a return to the office, the Spanish retailer’s inventory is here to provide. Think: mini skirts, platform sandals, low-rise jeans, and out-of-the-box tailoring. Of course, there are also items left from the retailer’s winter and spring lineups, offering a chance to prepare for the colder days ahead after a summer in the sun. 
Ahead, take a look at some of the biggest trends to add to your summer wardrobe, available at Zara
Corsets

Whether you're going out or heading to brunch, a corset is a go-to, Bridgerton-approved top to wear this summer.

Low-Rise Jeans

If you're in the mood for a Y2K throwback, a pair of low-rise jeans can cure the nostalgia blues.

Cut-Outs

The era of odd cut-outs continues, with bodysuits, pants, dresses, and tops featuring the skin-baring trend.

Mini Skirts

As the season heats up, the hemlines get shorter. Luckily, mini skirts are a top trend this season, bringing a feminine flair to any summer activity.

Platform Heels

Bratz-inspired platform heels are the ankle-twisting, go-to trend of the season, made for a night of partying or hanging out poolside.

Dopamine Tailoring

As more offices open back up, it's time to find a summer-appropriate work wardrobe. Thanks to this season's color trends, you can do so with joyful tailoring.

