Mismatched Shoes Are A Secret Styling Tool, Here’s How To Do It

Then, came the styling, which was easier than I imagined. I paired a white tank top — one of the season’s top trends — with a denim jacket and high-waisted shorts, a relatively blank canvas for the weirdness going on with my feet. I added a beige shoulder bag and white sunglasses. If you follow the colors there, you can see the formula: Pair each of your shoes to something in your outfit to make them fit in with the look, just like at Gucci . And it worked: no one — not even my boyfriend, who I went out with wearing the outfit — noticed I was wearing two different shoes (or at least, they were polite enough not to stare).