When it comes to footwear greats, Roger Vivier is one of a handful of designers who've proven that their shoes were not only iconoclastic when they were first introduced but timeless in their endurance. Not only did Roger Vivier create the first stiletto in 1955, but the French accessories designer's eponymous line has also graced the soles of fashion (and, in some cases, literal) royalty. From Grace Kelly to Cate Blanchett, Robert Vivier shoes have been a staple in every well-heeled woman's wardrobe for over 60 years.
While we can't all be so lucky to have a shoe closet full of Viviers, art book brand Rizzoli is making it possible to have a little more Vivier in all of our lives with its new coffee table stunner, entitled Roger Vivier. This book highlights the line's transition, under current creative director Bruno Frisoni, into the 21st century, while paying homage to Vivier's 60-year career. Chock-full of gorgeous imagery from early ad campaigns to modern shots of Ms. Blanchett looking at sketches at the Vivier offices, this book is certainly an instant classic, much like many of Vivier's designs.
The book will be released worldwide this April.