Mismatched Shoes Are A Secret Styling Tool, Here’s How To Do It

After Gucci’s show, I set out to try the trick on my own. I figured the best (and frankly most affordable) way to try it for myself was to literally wear two mismatched shoes in one outfit. I first analysed the references in front of me: I could go all out with contrasting, metallic colours à la Bradshaw, or I could take a tip from Waldorf’s mishap and wear two different shoes that were quite similar to one another.