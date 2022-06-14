Starting a business can be challenging, and for women and marginalised people, the barriers to succeed can be even more significant. That’s why we’re here to help, with stories and tips from people who’ve been there. Introducing Square One: a series created in partnership with Square to help inspire small and medium enterprises realise their potential.
These days, it seems like everyone has some sort of side hustle. Last year, the proportion of Australians working more than one job hit a record high since the rate first started being recorded over 25 years ago.
Curious about how people handle the balancing act, I asked Twitter users how they manage full-time work while also freelancing. The initial responses were not encouraging: "I cry a lot," one user responded. "What is balance?" another echoed.
While many admitted to skipping meals or sleep to make time for extra work, there were also plenty who seemed happy to make some sacrifices. "You make time for what you love to do," one Twitter user wrote.
The last few years have made us more aware of the ever-looming threat of burnout, and the question of work-life balance becomes even more pressing as people fill up their time outside work with, well, more work.
So we spoke with six people who have balanced a full-time job with a side hustle to unearth the strategies that make this double life more efficient and sustainable. Ahead, tips from real people that can help make the full-time-freelance shuffle a bit more manageable.