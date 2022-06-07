Megan Fox Is Not Here For The Return Of Low-Rise Jeans

Megan Fox is back with another Boohoo collaboration. On Tuesday, the e-tailer announced the second edition of their partnership with the Jennifer's Body actress, which includes 40 items inspired by Fox’s personal style.
For this collection, Fox drew inspiration from an Instagram photo, in which she’s wearing a purple suit with bright orange nails and eye makeup. “I think that has a lot to do with the color palette,” Fox tells Refinery29. “It’s very present in the collection.” The lineup features tailored sets, corsets, dresses, and jackets in the purple and orange hues, as well as neutral two-piece sets and little black dresses. There are also tops and skirts made from silver mirror discs, channeling this summer's jewelry clothing trend.
Over the past few years, Fox’s early 2000s style — which included Y2K signatures like baby tees, low-rise jeans, and bodycon dresses — has become the go-to inspiration for people wanting to channel the pink Motorola Razr era. Yet, Fox wishes those trends would stay behind. “If I had it my way, they wouldn’t come back,” she says. In particular, she’s dreading the return of pubic bone-grazing denim. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, I think every woman is like ‘I just ate lunch and I’m not going to be in these low-rise jeans and a crop top,” she says. “It’s not an outfit to wear all day.”
Still, the actress incorporated some 2000s staples that she can still get behind in this collection, including party-ready bandeau tops, cowl-neck dresses, and bustiers. “I've been talking a lot about the idea of joy and playfulness, and I think that's something that I would want women to experience when they're getting dressed with the clothes,” she says. “It is obviously about body confidence but the idea of genuinely having fun, like having joy and a playful, childlike nature, when you're getting dressed and expressing yourself.”
Ranging from $10 to $100, the new Megan Fox x Boohoo collection is going live on Boohoo.com at 11 am EST.
