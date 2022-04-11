I Was Still A Kid When I Had My Baby — Now We’re Growing Up Together

Twenty years from now, if Roux were to read this, I’d want her to know that I did my best. I've had struggles with my mom in the past where I was like, Why would you do that?, and it wasn't until I was in my twenties with my own kid to realize that my mom did the best she could. We think our parents are superheroes, and we’re not able to look at them as humans, but really, they're just like us. I’m prepared for moments when Roux may feel like I failed her or like I let her down, and I'm prepared to explain why if she wants me to. But I still feel like I’m just a kid too, trying to figure out who I am and where I fit in this world — we’re doing this life thing together. As Roux is growing up, I'm growing up right alongside her.