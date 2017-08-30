What You Need To Know About Black Breastfeeding Week

First latch both times. So happy I've been able to participate in @blkbfingweek for both of my children. Thank you for addressing the need to support Black lactating parents in what has become a cultural sore spot for decades. I'm only 3 days postpartum but this is also accounting for my #rm52wks week 16. I brought another human Earth side on Saturday at home. Oddly enough I'm full of energy but still taking it easy. Thank you all for your love and well wishes! ❤️ #betonblack #blackwomendobreastfeed

