Why Are Other Moms The Only Ones Teaching Us How To Do This?

That first time at a breastfeeding center, Jacqueline’s daughter was the youngest infant there (“The other babies looked huge!”). “I quickly realized the benefit of being around other mothers — especially other mothers in fast-paced careers," she says. "We had a lot in common, and I felt right at home.” By the time her second baby came around 27 months later, Jacqueline knew she needed this group more as a place to connect with community, not to mention the reciprocal “this is normal” confirmations that she now, as an elder-stateswoman of the bunch, knows are so crucial in those moments of doubt. She takes her obligation to pay it forward quite seriously, both at work (where at present there is little formal support for new parents) as well as in her social circles. And she's not alone; women are launching, finding, and clinging to communities like this all across the country.