Trying to fiddle with a breast pump when you're exhausted and your breasts feel like they're about to burst is kind of like trying to assemble Ikea furniture when you're drunk: frustrating, potentially painful, and probably ineffective. Breastfeeding alone can be tricky enough, but once you try to face the mechanics of milk-extraction and storage, it's like a whole new world of confusion.
You probably got a fancy, hospital-grade breast pump from your insurance, thanks to the Affordable Care Act, Jennifer Thomas, MD, IBCLC, a pediatrician and member of the executive board on breastfeeding for the American Academy of Pediatrics told Refinery29 earlier this month. "But one of the biggest criticisms of the pump was that, it’s one thing to provide a pump, which is necessary and wonderful, but who’s going to teach people how to use it?" Dr. Thomas says. Luckily, we have the internet and some savvy lactation consultants and experienced moms who've made helpful video tutorials.
Ahead, find a selection of videos from certified lactation consultants and experts that address common pumping predicaments — from where to store your breastmilk to what to pack in a pump bag, and more. Whether you're a new mom or assisting someone who is, hopefully these videos will give you the peace of mind you need to, ahem, pump-start your breastfeeding routine.
