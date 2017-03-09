Why This Mom Regrets Breast-Feeding Her Baby

I wish I never breastfed my baby. A strong statement and many would disagree but here's why... 3 weeks post stopping breastfeeding with my 4 month old I am a completely different person. I'm a better mum and better wife. I have more energy. I actually have gaps where bub is NOT on my body so I get to miss him a little. I have more time for my other son. I am more affectionate towards my husband. I don't dread going out in public. I enjoy my clothes again as I'm not leaking everywhere or having to wear uncomfortable maternity bras. I'm able to leave the house by myself without getting anxiety. I'm able to go to the gym again. I know I will cop alot of negative comments about this post but I think its important for mums to know that they have choices. There are so many different ways to be a mum. But what many mums forget is that MUM HAS TO BE HAPPY TOO. #breastfeeding #bottlefed #mum #baby

A post shared by Maddi & Lloyd (@maddi_and_lloyd) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:38am PST