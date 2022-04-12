I Was Still A Kid When I Had My Baby — Now We’re Growing Up Together

The majority of my friends don't have kids, and they're older than me, so it can be a little lonely at times. You feel misunderstood because you’re dealing with things that they can’t relate to right now. And then, when you’re around older moms, they look at you funny because your way of doing things is different from how they operate. I feel like with a lot of Gen Z parents, the main focus with parenting is allowing our kids to be themselves and to cultivate their respective voices. To learn that it’s okay to navigate life on their own a little bit and explore. That kind of parenting can go against the grain, but I have no problem with that. I'm totally okay with speaking my mind, and I want my daughter to feel that same confidence. The results speak for themselves; she's a pretty great kid, and she's super well-spoken because her dad and I have given her the space to be herself. (The kids of Gen Z parents are doing just fine, thank you — put some respect on our names.) No matter what, we just want our kids to be comfortable in their own skin. For me, I just want Roux to always feel like herself. Whatever she wants to do and whoever she wants to be, she has my full support. I feel like that's the best thing anybody can ask for.