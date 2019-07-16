This Is Exactly What Happens When You Start Therapy

As beneficial as therapy can be, it can also be really daunting if you want to start seeing a professional but aren't sure how or where to start. How do you find someone? And once you do, what should you be prepared for? What if you find out that your therapist just isn't the right fit for you?
All of these are valid questions, and it's understandable to want to know what to expect when you decide to take that step for your mental health. After all, therapy is hugely personal, and so is your relationship with your therapist. To get the most out of your sessions, it's important that you feel comfortable enough to do the work that you need to.
Kristin Zeising, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and couples therapist in San Diego, says that the bottom line is that what you get out of therapy is what you put into it.
"Recognise it takes both the therapist and you to address the issues and make changes," she says. "The therapist can’t make changes on their own. They are there to help ask insightful questions or guide you in your treatment, but can’t do the work for you. The more you put into it the more you’ll get out of it."
Of course, not everyone has the luxury of going to therapy — it can be expensive, and not all insurance plans cover it, making cost a huge barrier for many people. But if you can get access to a good therapist, it's definitely worth looking into.
Ahead, we've outlined a few things you can expect when you're starting therapy for the first time.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Anxiety UK’s 24-hour hotline on 0844 775 774.
You might be able to get to know your therapist before you meet in person.
Expect at least a little bit of paperwork.
You may have to wait a bit to actually see your therapist.
The best time of day to see a therapist is 100% up to you.
If you're nervous about the first session, there are some ways you can prepare.
Expect some questions about why you're seeking therapy.
Your therapist will likely be taking notes while you talk.
Don't worry if the first session doesn't go as well as you wanted it to.
