This Is Exactly What Happens When You Start Therapy

7 of 8

Your therapist will likely be taking notes while you talk.



At first, it can seem a little intimidating or even off-putting that someone is jotting things down during a conversation with you. But it's really just so that the therapist can refer back to common themes or specific comments that they'd like to address again later on.



"Notes taken during a session are usually fragments of data — a detail to touch on again later in the session, a reminder to ask about something next time you meet, meaning that was extrapolated by something mentioned that needs a closer look at," Dr. Gupta says.



If this makes you uncomfortable, Dr. Gupta says it's totally okay to bring it up to your therapist, and then maybe the two of you can work something out so that you feel more connected to your therapist during the sessions.