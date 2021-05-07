We Asked Black Mothers & Daughters For Their Best Advice

Hanan on the best advice her mum gave her: A few weeks into kindergarten, I made a friend. She was Somali like me, and we became instant best friends. But then a pattern started: Every time we had lunch, she wanted my snacks. The first time I was happy to share, but by the third time, I expressed my reluctance. Then came the words I wasn't prepared for: “I won't be your friend.” So, I handed it over. This happened a couple more times until I asked my mum for extra snacks. When I told her why, my mum looked at me and said firmly, "If someone is truly your friend, they won't take anything from you that you don't want to give.” She told me, “You go to school tomorrow and tell her that you don't like it when she takes your snack and if she keeps doing it that YOU don't want to be her friend." I was scared to lose a friend but my mum said something so profound: "Never give anyone that much power over you. Be strong and know that you don't need friends like that. You choose your friends and choose ones that make you feel good." So, the next day, I said exactly what my mum told me to — from my chest. My friend apologised and never did it again. This lesson lives with me until this day.