Zara’s Spring Collection Is Full Of This Season’s Biggest Trends

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photo: courtesy of Zara.
A few months after releasing its Studio collection, Zara is back at it again, delivering a drop full of 2022’s top fashion trends.
On Thursday, the Spanish retailer released its spring collection, filled with warm-weather fits. Both its Studio line, a more elevated offering from the brand, and regular lineup are putting dopamine dressing to the test. This includes a wide set of spring’s most coveted trends, including colorblocking, corseting, balletcore, platform sandals, and tailored suiting, as well as some staples of the Y2K comeback
Ahead, check out some of our favorite picks from Zara’s spring lineup. 
