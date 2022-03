And that contradiction isn’t just present in projects coming out of Africa. The preoccupation with rich people’s business is a global occurrence in pop culture. Dramatic shows like Made in Mexico Singapore Social , Shahs of Sunset, and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives prop up the affluent. Chaos is just on the other side of their high rises and gated estates. Although they’re meant to delight us with the daily drama of being part of the global elite, streamers pushing narratives about the one percent in our current climate does sometimes feel like a misstep. Yes, we’re awed by the couture fashions and luxury cars, and we’re thoroughly entertained by the catty drama about who’s the biggest boss in the group, but the reality is that these lifestyles almost feels like fiction when we look at what’s going on in the rest of the world. Even right here in the U.S., we’re complaining about the rising cost of gas while watching Real Housewives shop for Bentleys on a whim every week on Bravo. It’s dystopian, almost, oohing and ahhing over what the one percent does while we literally beg the President for another stimulus check to tide us over in the middle of a pandemic that just won’t end.