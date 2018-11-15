Meet The Cast Of Made In Mexico, Your Next Reality TV Obsession

Are you entirely keeping up with the Kardashians? Have you conquered all of the Real Housewives franchises on Bravo? Do you keep a roster of GIFs from reality TV ready to deploy at any time?
If any of these ring true – or if you simply want a brief new obsession — then Made in Mexico, a reality TV show premiering on Netflix on Friday, September 28, is for you. Made in Mexico is structured around a familiar reality TV template. Just as Southern Charm follows the young and beautiful elite of Charleston, and The Hills follows the young and beautiful elite of Los Angeles, Made in Mexico centers on nine young and beautiful people living in Mexico City.
By the first episode, you'll already have picked up on Mexican slang, chosen your favorite cast member, and witnessed one of the all-time greatest moments of reality TV (it involves a drunken bull fight). For now, meet the nine cast-members of Made in Mexico.
