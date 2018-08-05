Get ready to toast with a mint julep, because Southern Charm’s Kathryn Calhoun Dennis may be heading to the Bachelor mansion in 2019. The Charleston socialite teased her possible turn on The Bachelorette, writing that she’s “in talks” to appear on the show. If anyone deserves love, it’s Dennis, who is now sober and a newly single mom of two.
“Actually I’m kind of in talks about it,” she wrote on Twitter, replying to a fan who asked her if she’d join the ABC franchise. When another fan voiced their support for Dennis as the Bachelorette, she replied “Maybeeeee,” followed by several covered-mouth emojis. Clearly, Dennis is teasing this reality TV crossover into a true Southern-style bouffant hairdo.
Advertisement
Actually I’m kind of in talks about it ? https://t.co/reqNXbjzIH— Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018
Still, Dennis would be a sterling choice for The Bachelorette. She’s camera-trained, having starred on Southern Charm for five seasons. She was romantically linked to Southern Charm co-star Thomas Ravenel, the now-disgraced state treasurer of South Carolina, with whom she had her children. In 2017, Dennis also completed a stay in rehab after a failed drug test resulted in Ravenel temporarily obtaining custody of the kids; she told Entertainment Tonight that sobriety makes her feel “mentally, spiritually, and physically healthy.”
Also, Ravenel is the subject of two sexual assault allegations — one from the couple’s former nanny, and another from local real estate agent Ashley Perkins. Perkins alleges that Ravenel sexually assaulted her mother during a date in 2015, and subsequently purchased her silence with a $200,000 settlement. “Nanny Dawn,” who appeared on Southern Charm, filed a police report in May 2018, alleging that he also sexually assaulted her in 2015.
In 2007, Ravenel was also indicted on federal drug distribution charges, which led to his termination as state treasurer. He plead guilty and was sentenced in to 10 months in prison.
Advertisement