Thomas Ravenel, a reality show personality from the show Southern Charm, has been accused of sexual assault. Ashley Perkins, the daughter of Ravenel's accuser, detailed the allegations in a post on her personal blog published April 22 . The assault allegedly took place in December of 2015. Perkins' mother, Debbie Perkins, sought legal help following the assault with plans to take legal action. Perkins shared details of the assault, she said, in an effort to get Bravo to remove Ravenel from the show Southern Charm.